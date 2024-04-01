Extreme heat forces face-to-face class suspension in Iloilo City

ILOILO City Mayor Jerry Treñas has ordered the suspension of face-to-face classes from preschool to senior high school in both public and private schools for April 1 and 2, 2024, due to the forecast of extreme heat.

The decision comes after the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) predicted a heat index of 41° Celsius on April 1 and 42° Celsius on April 2, exceeding the "danger" level.

"Face-to-face classes from preschool to senior high school, both in public and private schools within the territorial jurisdiction of Iloilo City is hereby suspended from April 1, 2024, to April 2, 2024," said Treñas in a statement.

While face-to-face classes are suspended, schools are encouraged to implement alternative learning methods to ensure educational continuity. This may include online classes, modular learning, or other flexible learning approaches as directed by the Department of Education (DepEd).

The Iloilo City government reminds residents to take precautions against the heat, such as staying hydrated, avoiding strenuous activity during peak heat hours, and wearing lightweight, breathable clothing.

"In the event that in the succeeding days, the forecasted heat index in Iloilo City is 40 degrees Celsius or above, face-to-face classes will continue to be suspended. Resumption of Face-to-Face classes will proceed once the heat index is below 40 degrees Celsius," the EO said.

The City Government will continue to monitor Pagasa forecasts and provide updates on the situation.

According to Pagasa, the heat index in Iloilo City is 42 degrees Celsius, with a forecast of 43 degrees Celsius on April 2, 2024. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)