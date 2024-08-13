Families of slain NPAs in Iloilo receive financial aid

THE families of three out of seven New People’s Army (NPA) rebels who were killed in recent encounters in Iloilo have received financial assistance from the Provincial Governments of Iloilo and Antique.

The 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID) of the Philippine Army commended the local government units (LGUs) for their swift action in providing aid to the families of the slain rebels.

“We express our gratitude to the LGUs in Panay for their collaborative efforts, particularly in extending financial support to the families of the deceased NPAs. This assistance underscores the government's genuine commitment to aiding those in need, including the NPAs who lost their lives in a futile armed struggle. This simple gesture of kindness reaffirms our dedication to serving and helping all citizens, regardless of the circumstances, especially during this difficult time,” said Major General Marion Sison, commander of the 3ID.

On August 12, 2024, the families of Jovelyn Silverio and Jielmor Gauranoc, both from Antique, were given P10,000 each by the Antique Provincial Government with the help of the 61st and 12th Infantry Battalions.

Silverio and Gauranoc were high-ranking members of the Komiteng Rehiyon-Panay who died in a series of encounters in Calinog, Iloilo on August 8.

Antique Provincial Government consultant for Peace and Order and Public Security (POPS) Margie Gadian and 61IB Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Arturo Balgos Jr. handed over the cash assistance to the victims’ families, Jonah Alonsagay, sister of alias Darlyn, and Sabeniana Gauranoc, mother of alias Doc.

Meanwhile, the family of Jose Jerry Tacaisan, also known as Miller/Bronze, received P30,000 from the Iloilo Provincial Government, according to Jeralyn Cabanting.

Tacaisan was killed in a clash with government troops in Lambunao, Iloilo, on August 7.

Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. and Iloilo Provincial Administrator Raul Bañas distributed financial aid, including food assistance from the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office, while First Lieutenant Mark Dalayap of CMO Officer of 61IB personally handed over the aid to Cabanting.

Tacaisan's family received cash and food aid from the Iloilo Provincial Government through the Department of Social Welfare and Development Western Visayas office.

Aside from Silverio and Gauranoc, four other NPA members were killed in the Calinog encounters: Benjamin Cortel, Aurelio Berjes Bosque, Armando Rogelio Sabares, and Rumulo Ituriaga Gangoso. (Leo Solinap)