Farmer yields gun, ammo in Dumarao, Capiz search operation

A .45 CALIBER pistol and live ammunition were recovered from a farmer during the implementation of a search warrant by the Dumarao Municipal Police Station (MPS) in Barangay Taslan, Dumarao, Capiz at 6:14 p.m. on June 10, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) praised the Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO) for its efforts in enforcing the law against loose firearms.

“This successful operation shows PRO 6’s unwavering commitment in pursuing the holders of these loose firearms and holding them accountable,” Wanky said.

The suspect, identified only as alias Rodel, 33, married, and a resident of the barangay, is now under police custody.

Recovered during the operation were one unit of a .45 caliber pistol and a magazine loaded with six live cartridges.

He will face charges for violating Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act of 2013. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)