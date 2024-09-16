‘Oh My G! It’s G DAY Everyday!’: Globe Telecom introduces exciting all-new rewards to loyal consumers in celebration of G DAY 2024.

G FEST

GFEST is an epic concert featuring performances from BINI, Denise Julia, Jason Dhakal, and SunKissed Lola. The first leg will be on September 22 at SMX Convention Center, Pasay City. The event will also include a Creator Camp, where creativity and music will come together in exciting ways.

G Fest will also be hitting the road to bring the celebration beyond Manila! This festival of music and creativity is set to take over these vibrant cities, giving Globe customers unforgettable experiences with live performances, interactive activities, and more. Ready, set, G!

Globe’s G DAY 2024 is taking the excitement to Iloilo and Davao, ensuring everyone has a chance to experience the festivities.

G FEST ILOILO

When: October 5, 2024

Where: Iloilo Convention Center

G FEST DAVAO

When: November 16, 2024

Where: SMX Davao

​​Whether you’re in the Visayas or Mindanao, G DAY is coming to your city, offering unforgettable moments of music, community, and celebration.

G RAFFLE RUSH

Globe users have a shot at winning life-changing prizes, including cash, shopping sprees, smart devices, a Gogoro EV scooter, or even a BYD electric car! With rewards like these, every transaction is an opportunity for a big win.

G FAIR

Start your holiday shopping early at G FAIR on September 20 and 21 at the BGC Amphitheater. This event will feature local entrepreneurs and proudly-crafted Filipino products, helping you discover the best of what the country has to offer while supporting small-medium enterprises (SMEs).

G-GANTIC Goals

This year, Globe is rallying its customers to join a meaningful cause. By donating just 1 Rewards point before September 20, you can help provide a fun-filled Family Day for 917 marginalized families through the Globe-led The Hapag Movement.

How to join

Enjoying G DAY 2024 is easy! Download the GlobeOne app, join the All-New Rewards Program, and start using the GlobeOne to earn and redeem points for these amazing experiences. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a concert, support local businesses, or contribute to a cause, Globe’s G DAY has something for everyone.

With G DAY, Globe customers will truly experience how special it is to be part of the #AlagangGlobe family.

For more information visit https://www.globe.com.ph/help/g-day#gref and https://www.globe.com.ph/rewards#gref. You may also check other Globe offers through this link: glbe.co/GDayEveryday This is your chance to celebrate with Globe in your city—Ready, Set, G! (SPONSORED CONTENT)