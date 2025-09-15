Female NPA medic slain in Tapaz clash

A MILITARY operation by the Philippine Army’s 61st Infantry (Hunter) Battalion (61IB) resulted in the death of a female Communist Party of the Philippines–New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) combatant in Sitio Naatip, Barangay Lahug, Tapaz, Capiz, on Saturday, September 13, 2025.

The fatality was identified as Christine May Capaducio, also known by her aliases Sheryl, Elsa, Paday, and Isa. Intelligence reports and testimonies from former rebels indicated that she served as a platoon medic of the Regional Headquarters, Komiteng Rehiyon–Panay (KR-Panay).

Recovered from the encounter site were one M16 assault rifle (5.56mm), 72 rounds of 5.56mm live ammunition, one bandolier, and four backpacks. Former NPA members who have surrendered and reintegrated into society also confirmed Capaducio’s involvement in the armed movement.

Lieutenant Colonel Jekyll Julian Dulawan, commanding officer of the 61IB based in Miagao, Iloilo, said the clash stemmed from actionable intelligence supported by information from residents.

“The individual neutralized was not a civilian. She was an active participant in the armed struggle. The operation was legitimate and necessary to protect our communities,” Dulawan said.

Dulawan also reminded the public to be cautious about CPP-NPA propaganda.

“The CPP-NPA has long mastered the art of propaganda, portraying their fallen members as martyrs and heroes,” he said.

He added that taking up arms against the government is not an act of heroism but one that often brings suffering, particularly to the families left behind.

Major General Michael Samson, commander of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division based in Camp Peralta, Jamindan, Capiz, commended both the Army troops and the community for their cooperation.

“This successful operation is a testament to the growing cooperation between our troops and the people. It sends a clear message that the remnants of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) have no place to hide,” Samson said.

He urged other CTG members to surrender and take advantage of the government’s amnesty and reintegration programs. Samson said the fate of their fallen comrade should serve as a reminder that violence offers no future, encouraging them to return to lawful society, embrace peace, and utilize government programs to rebuild their lives.

“We are ready to help you rebuild your lives,” he added.

The Philippine Army said Capaducio was the daughter of Lucia Capaducio, chairperson of Paghugpong sang mga Mangunguma sa Panay kag Guimaras (Pamanggas), an organization identified by former rebels as a legal front of the CPP-NPA-NDF.

Her remains are being kept at Somo Funeral Homes in Barangay Poblacion, Tapaz, Capiz, pending collection by her family.

The 61IB reiterated its call for NPA members to lay down their arms and return to mainstream society.

“The Philippine Army recognizes the tragedy of lives lost in armed conflict, and continues to advocate for peaceful resolution,” Dulawan said.

The Army also emphasized its commitment to protecting communities, safeguarding human rights, and promoting lasting peace across Panay Island. (Leo Solinap)