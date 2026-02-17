Fire displaces 366 residents in Barangay Benedicto, Jaro

A FIRE broke out at 12:56 p.m. Monday, February 16, 2026, in Barangay Benedicto, Jaro, Iloilo City, displacing 366 individuals from 106 families and damaging 83 houses.

The Iloilo City Operations Center said the blaze involved one residential house and was declared under control at 1:50 p.m. The blaze was put out at 2:25 p.m. by the Bureau of Fire Protection-Iloilo City Fire Station.

“The cause of the fire is still under investigation,” it said.

No casualty was recorded, as confirmed by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)-Iloilo City Fire Station.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) reported Monday, February 16, that of the 83 houses affected, 80 were destroyed and three were damaged.

A total of 106 families composed of 366 individuals were affected by the fire. Of these, 88 families or 317 individuals are staying inside the New Multi-purpose Hall of Barangay Benedicto, which serves as the evacuation center. The remaining 49 families or 18 individuals are staying outside the evacuation center.

Continuous mapping and site investigation are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

The Iloilo City Government has vowed to extend financial assistance and immediate relief for the fire victims.

“We will make sure nga ang tanan nga naapektuhan sang sunog sa Benedicto, Jaro makabaton sang financial assistance halin sa Iloilo City Government. Aton siguruhon nga may ara sila sang bulig nga mabaton samtang naga-recover sila kag maka-umpisa liwat,” said Mayor Raisa Treñas.

(We will make sure that all those affected by the fire in Benedicto, Jaro receive financial assistance from the Iloilo City Government. Let’s make sure they have the help they can receive while they recover and can start again.) (Leo Solinap)