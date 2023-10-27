Fire engulfs residential structures in Jaro, Iloilo City

A FIRE broke out in Zone 7, Barangay Sambag, Jaro, Iloilo City, igniting a one-story storage structure and partially damaging a two-story residential building on Thursday afternoon, October 26, 2023.

The Iloilo City Fire Station responded to the emergency, with multiple units arriving at the scene within minutes.

The fire was reported at 4:24 p.m. on October 26, 2023, and firefighters from units Fire Engines 15, 426, 11, 124, 093, 901, 01, 278, 05, 09, 22, 921, Storm breaker 01 (rescue truck), and White Saver

(ambulance) were on-site by 4:25 p.m.

The fire, categorized as a second alarm incident, was reported under control at 6:58 p.m.

The storage structure, owned by Jayfel Conato, and leased by Noel Bugna and Ofelia Taclino, incurred an estimated damage of approximately P579,500.

There were no reported fatalities or injuries as a result of the fire.

Three families were affected by the incident: one storage structure was completely destroyed, and a nearby residential building sustained partial damage.

A total of 12 fire trucks, one rescue truck, and one ambulance were dispatched to the scene, coordinated by Ground Commander Fire Superintendent Melanie G. Habawel.

The Iloilo City Fire Station remains vigilant in ensuring the affected families receive the necessary support and assistance in the wake of this incident.

Meanwhile, initial reports from the City Social Welfare Development Office (CSWDO) through the Iloilo City Operations Center indicate that a total of six houses were damaged in the fire, including five residential structures and one business establishment.

Among the affected houses, three were completely damaged and three others suffered partial damage.

The incident affected eight families, comprising 25 individuals in total. (SunStar Philippines)