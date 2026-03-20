Fire hits 18 households in Barangay Gustilo, displaces 77 residents in Iloilo City

A RESIDENTIAL fire displaced 77 individuals from 19 families in Barangay Gustilo, La Paz District, Iloilo City, at 2 p.m. on March 19, 2026.

Data from March 20 showed the fire totally damaged 13 houses and partially damaged five others.

Barangay officials, social welfare workers, and City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) staff validated the figures. They confirmed affected residents are temporarily sheltered at the Barangay hall and a daycare center.

Of the total displaced population, 49 individuals from 13 families are staying inside evacuation centers. This includes 19 individuals at the daycare center and 30 individuals at the Barangay hall.

Another 28 individuals from six families are staying outside evacuation centers, either with relatives or in nearby areas.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire and the estimated cost of damage.

Local officials continue to monitor the situation and provide assistance to affected families through coordinated efforts with social welfare personnel and Barangay responders.

Power distributor More Power said its responders immediately acted on the incident.

“We have temporarily isolated a portion of our secondary line for the safety of our responders. Stay safe everyone,” More Power said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)