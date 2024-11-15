Fire hits house in La Paz District, displaces 3 families

A HOUSE in Burgos Mabini, La Paz District, Iloilo City was damaged by a fire on November 15, 2024, causing the displacement of three families and eight individuals.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) reported that the fire broke out around 8:50 a.m. and was immediately declared under first alarm status.

Firefighters brought it under control by 9:09 a.m. and declared it out by 9:24 a.m.

The affected property, owned by Alma Malapajo, housed one family of owners and two renting families. Relief assistance was swiftly provided to the victims, including emergency food packs and essential supplies.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office provided aid to the affected families, including rice, sardines, corned beef, and tuna, hygiene kits, sleeping kits, jerry cans, and 50 kilos of rice.

Investigation on what caused the blaze was ongoing as of Friday afternoon, November 15. (Leo Solinap)