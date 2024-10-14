Fire razes 17 houses in La Paz, Iloilo City

A FIRE broke out in a residential area in Barangay Magsaysay, La Paz District, Iloilo City, on October 14, 2024, leaving 17 houses completely destroyed and two partially damaged.

The fire started at approximately 2:30 p.m., prompting authorities to immediately respond.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) received the initial call at 2:29 p.m., and the alarm was raised to the second level at 2:36 p.m.

By 2:39 p.m., the situation had escalated to a third alarm before firefighters declared the fire under control at 3:01 p.m.

According to BFP updates as of 5 p.m., October 14, the fire affected a total of 27 families, who lost their homes in the blaze.

Authorities said investigation is still ongoing to what caused the fire.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas released a statement at 3:39 p.m., on October 14, confirming that initial reports indicated five houses had been totally destroyed, and 12 had sustained partial damage.

However, the numbers were later updated as validation continued on the ground.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) was deployed to assist the victims, providing relief assistance, including food and non-food items.

The gymnasium in Magsaysay Village has been set up as the evacuation center for the displaced families. A community kitchen is also being prepared to serve hot meals.

"Our city government is doing everything possible to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected families. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available, and we ask for everyone's cooperation during this time," Treñas said.

As of 5 p.m., ongoing interviews and validation by the CSWDO are expected to confirm the total number of affected families and the extent of property damage. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)