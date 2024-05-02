Firefight in Iloilo leaves two NPA terrorists dead, firearms seized

TWO members of the New People's Army (NPA) were killed and five high-powered firearms were seized in an encounter with the Philippine Army's 61st Infantry Battalion "Hunter” Battalion in the forested area of Barangay Cawilihan, Leon, Iloilo on Thursday at around 7:30 a.m. May 2, 2024,

Troops encountered around 30 members of the Regional Sentro de Gravidad (RSDG) and remnants of the Southern Panay Front (dismantled), both under Komiteng Rehiyon-Panay of the Comminist Party of the Philippines-NPA-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF).

The troops responded to reports from concerned residents regarding the presence of the armed groups, who were allegedly conducting extortion and foraging activities in the area.

The encounter resulted in the deaths of Nahum Camariosa, alias Rodel/Bebong, Squad Leader of the dismantled Southern Panay Front, and another NPA member identified as alias Junjun/Cedrick/Nenz of the RSDG.

Five high-powered firearms, an improvised anti-personnel mine, four backpacks, and other war materials were recovered from the encounter site.

The 61st IB is urging any CNT members who have been wounded to surrender, lay down their arms, and return to the law.

They can avail themselves of the benefits offered by the Enhanced-Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-Clip) and other government livelihood programs.

Lieutenant Colonel Arturo Balgos Jr., commanding officer of the 61st Infantry Battalion, commended his troops for their dedication and bravery in the successful encounter.

He also expressed his gratitude to the residents, who provided crucial information on the CNTs' location. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)