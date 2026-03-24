Fish vendor arrested with P884,000 worth of shabu in Lemery

OPERATIVES of the Municipal Police Station (MPS) in Lemery, Iloilo arrested a 31-year-old fish vendor who was caught with around 130 grams of shabu worth P884,000 during a buy-bust in Barangay Almeñana, Lemery, Iloilo.

The suspect was identified as alias Pantoy, a high-value individual (HVI). He was arrested at 6:12 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, director of Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units for the successful operation and reiterated the police force’s commitment to sustain anti-illegal drug efforts in the region.

“We commend our personnel for their dedication and commitment to keeping our communities safe. Let this serve as a strong warning that we will continue to pursue those who threaten the peace and security of our region. The PRO 6 assures the public that we will not stop going after drug personalities until Region 6 is drug-free,” Ligan said.

The operation was carried out by the Lemery MPS in coordination with the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo)-Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), the 2nd Iloilo Provincial Mobile Force Company (IPMFC), and the Ippo-Provincial Drug Enforcement Team (PDET) 3.

Seized from the suspect were 13 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of shabu, buy-bust money, one black motorcycle, and other non-drug items believed to be related to illegal drug activities.

Authorities said the suspect was immediately taken into custody following the transaction, which led to the recovery of the illegal drugs.

The confiscated substances will be submitted for laboratory examination to confirm their composition.

The suspect is now facing charges for violation of Section 5 or illegal sale of dangerous drugs and Section 11 or illegal possession of dangerous drugs under Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police said the operation forms part of intensified efforts of PRO 6 to dismantle illegal drug networks and apprehend HIVs involved in the illegal drug trade across the region.

Authorities urged the public to continue cooperating with law enforcement agencies by reporting suspicious activities in their communities to help sustain peace and order in Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap)