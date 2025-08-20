Flower vendors tagged as HVIs arrested in Jaro buy-bust

TWO flower vendors identified as high-value individuals (HVIs) were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Pedro, Jaro District, Iloilo City at 6:03 p.m. on Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

The suspects were identified as alias Andi, 59, single, flower vendor, and alias Negra, 45, single, flower vendor. Both are residents of Barangay San Pedro.

Joint operatives from the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) City Drug Enforcement Unit, Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 9 Special Drug Enforcement Team, and Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group – Special Operations Unit in Western Visayas (PDEG SOU 6) conducted the operation.

Confiscated from the suspects were 12 sachets of suspected shabu weighing about 60 grams with an estimated value of P408,000, buy-bust money, and several non-drug items.

The arrested suspects are now under the custody of ICPS9 for proper disposition and the filing of charges.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), lauded the efforts of the operatives.

“This successful operation is a clear testament to our strong commitment to dismantle the illegal drug trade in Western Visayas," Ligan said.

Ligan emphasized the commitment to protecting communities from the harmful effects of the menace, urging continued public vigilance and cooperation to build a safer, drug-free Western Visayas for future generations. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)