FOI ordinance in Iloilo City signed

ILOILO City Mayor Raisa Treñas has signed the local Freedom of Information (FOI) Ordinance and commended the City Council for a significant milestone in strengthening transparency, accountability, and good governance in the city.

She said that since assuming office on day one, the administration has consistently practiced an open-door policy, driven by the belief that the government must remain accessible, responsive, and open to the public.

She said the new ordinance institutionalizes this commitment by providing every Ilonggo with a clear and fair mechanism to access public information.

Treñas assured the public that while transparency is a priority, the measure also strictly safeguards confidential and personal data in accordance with existing laws. (PR)