Ford brings experiential test drive event to Iloilo

FORD Philippines is bringing back its popular experiential test drive event, Ford Island Conquest (FIC), to Iloilo for the seventh year.

The event will be held at SM City Iloilo, Mandurriao District, Iloilo, from August 23 to 25, 2024.

“We are excited that the Ford Island Conquest is finally back in Iloilo. We can’t wait for our Ilonggo customers to experience our vehicles as well as enjoy exclusive offers and deals,” said Mike Breen, managing director of Ford Philippines.

FIC offers visitors the opportunity to experience Ford's latest vehicles through interactive displays, on-road test drives, and specialized driving courses.

This year's event will feature the recently launched Bronco, allowing fans and customers to see it up close and personal.

The event will showcase several Ford models, including the Territory, Everest, Ranger Raptor, and Bronco.

Ford customers can receive discounts on test drives, reservations, and other promotions.

Test drive customers will receive a P5,000 discount, while reservers will get a P20,000 discount and a chance to win up to P100,000.

Other promotions include accessories packs, director's chairs, air purifiers, and fuel vouchers.

“We invite all car enthusiasts to visit the 3-day FIC with their families and friends,” Breen said.

Ford Island Conquest Year 7 at SM City Iloilo is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., free of charge.

For more information, contact Ford Iloilo at (033) 3213352 or visit them at Iloilo-Jaro Diversion Road, Iloilo City. (Leo Solinap)