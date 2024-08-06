Former Barangay Captain gunned down in Iloilo City

A FORMER barangay captain was shot dead around 6 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2024, in Barangay Baldoza, La Paz District, Iloilo City.

Ernie Poral, the former captain of Barangay Ingore, La Paz District was fatally shot while buying vegetables in Barangay Baldoza, La Paz District, according to police reports.

Witnesses heard two gunshots, and saw a man wearing a helmet, black jacket, and pants shot Poral twice in the head before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.

Poral was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival by an attending physician.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby establishments and interviewing witnesses to gather more information.

Mayor Jerry Treñas strongly condemns the possible murder of Poral.

"I call on the PNP to exhaust all means to identify and arrest the perpetrator, violence has no place in a civilized society," Treñas said.

The suspect, later identified as Nilo Guardaya, was arrested in the town of Guimbal, Iloilo, on the same day of the incident.

The killing of the former barangay captain has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting calls for increased security measures in the area.

"I commend the Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) for the immediate arrest of those responsible for the murder of the late Ernie Poral. I call on the PNP to file the case immediately upon proper study. I also call on the PNP to maximize police visibility to make sure that there is deterrence for any future criminal acts. I have full trust in the Icpo," Treñas said.

Iloilo City Lone District Representative Julienne "Jam" Baronda praised the ICPO and Philippine National Police (PNP) for their swift arrest of alleged gunman Guardaya for the recent shooting.

"We express our gratitude and congratulations to the Iloilo City Police Office, led by Police Colonel Kim Lagada, and all the units of the Philippine National Police (PNP) for the immediate police work that led to the arrest of Mr. Nilo Guardaya, who is the alleged gunman who shot dead former Punong Barangay Ernie Poral yesterday (Monday) morning," Baronda said.

The suspect's strong denial warrants police authorities to gather sufficient evidence and present it to the Prosecution Office and the Court for conviction.

"We are with the Poral family and the people of Iloilo City, particularly the residents of Barangay Ingore, in keeping a watch on the case until former PB Ernie Poral is given justice," Baronda said.

"We pray for his eternal rest. Justice for Kap. Ernie Poral," he added.

The family of the victim and the residents await justice in the killing of the former barangay captain. (SunStar Philippines)