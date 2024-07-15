Former NPA in Panay and Negros seek amnesty

HUNDREDS of former rebels or members of the New People's Army (NPA) in Western and Central Visayas have begun applying for amnesty under the government's program.

As of July 8, 2024, a total of 300 applications have been submitted.

The 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division of the Philippine Army (3ID), through its infantry brigades, is working alongside Local Amnesty Boards (LABs) in Bacolod and Iloilo to assist former rebels in the application process.

On July 11, 90 former rebels attended an information session at Camp General Adriano Hernandez in Dingle, Iloilo, organized by the 301st Infantry (Bayanihan) Brigade and LAB-Iloilo.

On Negros Island, 210 former rebels were assisted by the 302nd (Achiever) Brigade in Tanjay City, Negros Oriental, and the 303rd Infantry (Brown Eagle) Brigades in Murcia, Negros Occidental, and LAB-Bacolod during a five-day processing period, July 8 to 12, 2024, in Bacolod City.

The session provided them with comprehensive knowledge about the program before they submitted their applications.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s Executive Order No. 47, signed in November 2023, allows former rebels who committed crimes related to their political beliefs to apply for amnesty.

These crimes include rebellion, sedition, and other offenses under the Revised Penal Code and Special Penal Laws, committed before November 22, 2023.

FRs can submit applications in person or through a representative to the National Amnesty Commission (NAC) via their nearest LAB. The deadline to apply is March 4, 2026.

For inquiries and assistance, FRs can contact their nearest army battalion or brigade under the 3ID.

Major General Marion R. Sison, Commander of the 3ID, commended the collaboration between the military units and LABs for their role in facilitating the application process.

He emphasized the importance of unity and reconciliation in achieving lasting peace in Western and Central Visayas.

Sison urged remaining members of rebel groups to lay down their arms, avail of the amnesty program, and rejoin their families.

"To the families of CTG members, don’t let your loved ones miss this opportunity. Help them regain their lives and rebuild your family's future by encouraging them to surrender and avail of the amnesty program," Sison said.

He also encouraged families of rebels to support their loved ones in taking advantage of this opportunity for a peaceful and productive future. (SunStar Philippines)