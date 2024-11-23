FOX Racing opens new store at SM Iloilo, celebrates 50 years of excellence

FOX Racing, a global leader in motocross and biking gear, marked a significant milestone with the opening of its eighth store in the Philippines at SM Iloilo, Mandurriao District, Iloilo City, on November 22, 2024.

This expansion aims to bring FOX’s high-performance gear closer to riders in Iloilo City and nearby areas.

FOX Racing Philippines brand executive, Geoff Khu, announced the expansion of their presence in Iloilo City to meet the growing demand for high-quality riding gear in the region.

"Our new store at SM Iloilo is not just a retail space—it’s a hub for the growing community of riders and outdoor adventurers in the area, a place where they can connect with the FOX brand and gear up with products that reflect their passion for the sport,” Khu said.

On October 25, FOX Racing held a soft launch, followed by a grand launch on November 22.

The opening coincides with FOX Racing’s 50th anniversary, highlighting five decades of innovation in the off-road industry. The new store features an extensive lineup of helmets, gloves, jerseys, and protective gear designed for riders at all levels, reinforcing FOX's commitment to supporting and inspiring the riding community.

FOX Racing’s store at SM Iloilo embodies its legacy of performance and style, providing local riders with cutting-edge products to elevate their off-road experiences.

By opening in Iloilo City, the company strengthens its dedication to fostering connections within the riding community while offering premium gear that meets the demands of adventure enthusiasts.

FOX Racing is committed to providing riders with innovative and stylish equipment that enhances safety and performance over the next 50 years. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)