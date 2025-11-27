Garin files bill to expand More Power franchise to Iloilo’s 1st District

ILOILO First District Representative Janette Garin filed House Bill 6292 on November 24, 2025, seeking to expand the franchise of More Electric and Power Corporation (More Power) to the municipalities of Igbaras, Tubungan, Oton, Tigbauan, Guimbal, Miag-ao, and San Joaquin in Iloilo’s First District.

The bill was submitted to the Bills and Index Service of the House of Representatives for review and deliberation.

In her explanatory note, Garin said the measure aims to amend provisions of Republic Act 11212, as amended by RA 11918, which currently authorizes More Power to operate as a distribution utility in Iloilo City and selected municipalities in the province, particularly the Second and Fourth Districts, including Passi City.

“The bill seeks to allow More Power to establish, operate, and maintain, for commercial purposes and in the public interest, a distribution system for the conveyance of electric power to end users in the 1st District,” she said.

The lawmaker cited the company’s performance in Iloilo City as the basis for the proposed expansion. She said that since assuming operations five and a half years ago, More Power has improved reliability and reduced electricity costs.

“In that short period, More Power has reduced electric rates in Iloilo City from among the highest in the country to among the lowest,” she said. She added that the firm increased its service coverage from 63,000 to 101,000 customers and rehabilitated “aging and decrepit” facilities inherited from its predecessor.

Garin said the Energy Regulatory Commission also issued More Power a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity for newly added franchise areas, including Passi City and the municipalities of Alimodian, Leganes, Leon, New Lucena, Pavia, San Miguel, Santa Barbara, Zarraga, Anilao, Banate, Barotac Nuevo, Dingle, Dueñas, Dumangas, and San Enrique.

She acknowledged that the 1st District is currently served by Iloilo Electric Cooperative I (Ileco I), but emphasized that the Constitution allows competition in public utilities.

“The Constitution is clear: no franchise for a public utility shall be exclusive in character,” Garin said. She added that giving consumers a choice would serve public interest by providing access to “modern, dependable, affordable, and efficient electric distribution services already being enjoyed by Iloilo City residents.”

Garin also cited the Supreme Court’s affirmation of RA 11212 and RA 11918, noting that the validity of More Power’s franchise and expansion was upheld as aligned with the promotion of the common good.

She said local governments in the First District passed resolutions supporting the move, reflecting residents’ desire to benefit from More Power’s “fast, reliable, responsive, modern, and forward-looking services.” (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)