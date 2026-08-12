GCash Wais Tindera caravan reaches Iloilo

BUILDING a successful business takes more than access to capital—it also requires the right financial knowledge and digital tools. To help local entrepreneurs strengthen both, GCash and Fuse Financing gathered hundreds of nano, micro, small, and medium enterprises (NMSMEs) in Iloilo for the Wais Tindera Caravan, a financial and business literacy program designed to help them grow with confidence.

In celebration of MSME Month, GCash reaffirmed its commitment to empowering Filipino NMSMEs by providing the financial tools, digital solutions, and knowledge they need to grow with confidence.

Through the Wais Tindera Caravan, GCash continues to support local entrepreneurs with practical resources that help them strengthen their businesses, adapt to changing market conditions, and unlock more opportunities for growth.

“My message to my constituents is that during these times, we need to be smart with our spending. Commodities are expensive nowadays; electricity and bills are high, so we need to be wise. And if we need to pay our city obligations, we can just go through the GCash Center,” said Barangay Calaparan Captain Renante G. Tubola.

Developed by GCash and Fuse Financing, the Wais Tindera Caravan is a Financial Literacy x Business Literacy (FinLit x BizLit) program that equips Filipino micro-entrepreneurs with practical business skills, from budgeting and inventory management to responsible borrowing. The program also raises awareness of predatory lending, including the risks of relying on informal "5-6" lenders that often charge excessive interest rates.

Participants were also introduced to digital financial solutions such as GLoan Negosyo, a Fuse Financing product that provides accessible business capital, and GCash Pera Outlet Plus (GPO Plus), which enables merchants to earn additional income by offering cash-in, cash-out, bills payment, and other digital financial services in their communities.

Responsible borrowing for NMSMEs