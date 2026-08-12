GCash Wais Tindera caravan reaches Iloilo

BUILDING a successful business takes more than access to capital—it also requires the right financial knowledge and digital tools. To help local entrepreneurs strengthen both, GCash and Fuse Financing gathered hundreds of nano, micro, small, and medium enterprises (NMSMEs) in Iloilo for the Wais Tindera Caravan, a financial and business literacy program designed to help them grow with confidence.
In celebration of MSME Month, GCash reaffirmed its commitment to empowering Filipino NMSMEs by providing the financial tools, digital solutions, and knowledge they need to grow with confidence.
Through the Wais Tindera Caravan, GCash continues to support local entrepreneurs with practical resources that help them strengthen their businesses, adapt to changing market conditions, and unlock more opportunities for growth.
“My message to my constituents is that during these times, we need to be smart with our spending. Commodities are expensive nowadays; electricity and bills are high, so we need to be wise. And if we need to pay our city obligations, we can just go through the GCash Center,” said Barangay Calaparan Captain Renante G. Tubola.
Developed by GCash and Fuse Financing, the Wais Tindera Caravan is a Financial Literacy x Business Literacy (FinLit x BizLit) program that equips Filipino micro-entrepreneurs with practical business skills, from budgeting and inventory management to responsible borrowing. The program also raises awareness of predatory lending, including the risks of relying on informal "5-6" lenders that often charge excessive interest rates.
Participants were also introduced to digital financial solutions such as GLoan Negosyo, a Fuse Financing product that provides accessible business capital, and GCash Pera Outlet Plus (GPO Plus), which enables merchants to earn additional income by offering cash-in, cash-out, bills payment, and other digital financial services in their communities.
Responsible borrowing for NMSMEs
Responsible borrowing was a key focus of the Iloilo leg, with participants learning how to determine when financing is appropriate for their business, borrow within their means, and use credit strategically to support growth, such as expanding inventory or investing in operations.
“At Fuse Financing, we believe that responsible borrowing starts with giving small business owners the knowledge and confidence to make sound financial decisions. Access to financing can be a powerful tool for business growth when used properly, and through programs like the Wais Tindera Caravan, we hope to help NMSMEs understand how formal financial solutions can support their goals while building sustainable businesses,” said Kevin Yu, Head of B2B lending at Fuse Financing, the lending arm of GCash.
Sessions also covered how to understand loan terms, interest rates, and repayment obligations before borrowing. The program highlighted how formal lending solutions can support business growth when used with proper planning.
Through the campaign, entrepreneurs also learned to identify the risks of excessive interest rates, lack of transparency, and unsustainable repayment terms often associated with informal lending.
Partner in every stage of growth
The caravan underscores the fintech leader’s commitment to empowering Filipino MSMEs at every stage of growth. By introducing innovations like GCash SoundPay Plus and GCash EasyPOS, the platform helps small businesses seamlessly adopt digital QR and card payments, improving operational efficiency and enhancing the customer experience.
The caravan also addressed the digital trust gap among small business owners who may be hesitant to adopt digital financial services. Sessions covered how digital payments work, how to use GCash safely and securely, and how responsible use of digital financial tools can help entrepreneurs build a financial track record and gain access to formal financial products and services.
The Wais Tindera Caravan supports the "Finance for All" mission of GCash. Financial literacy remains at the heart of the program, equipping entrepreneurs with practical knowledge they can immediately apply and digital tools they can easily integrate into their businesses.
For more information, please visit www.gcash.com. (SPONSORED CONTENT)