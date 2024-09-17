'Gener,' 'Pulasan' prompt class suspension in Iloilo City for the 3rd time

DUE to the expected inclement weather conditions brought about by Tropical Depression (TD) Gener and Tropical Storm (TS) Pulasan, Iloilo City suspended face-to-face classes for pre-school to senior high school students on September 18, 2024.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas approved the recommendation of the Iloilo City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) based on weather forecasts from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), Automatic Weather Stations, and other relevant sources.

The suspension of pre-school to senior high school classes began on Monday.

Iloilo City is expected to experience strong winds and rough seas, with a high tide forecasted at 1.8 meters (5.9 feet) on September 18.

Strong winds and high waves expected in coastal barangays exposed to the monsoon, while flooding may occur in low-lying areas due to persistent rain and high tide.

“In this regard, to ensure the safety and general welfare of the children and the general public, the Iloilo City Emergency Operations Center recommends the suspension of face-to-face classes and a shift to alternative delivery modes of instruction on September 18, for pre-school to senior high school students in both public and private educational institutions in the City of Iloilo. The suspension of college-level classes is left to the discretion of their respective school administrators,” the EOC said in an advisory.

To prioritize the safety and well-being of students, the EOC has decided to implement alternative modes of instruction for the day. College-level classes will be left to the discretion of their respective school administrators. (SunStar Philippines)