Groups launch wealth tax campaign

LEADERS from multisectoral groups across Asia called for a “fair and progressive tax reform” initiative throughout the region while urging the governments to enact and effectively implement wealth tax policies.

“We expect governments in Asia to adopt a United Nations Tax Convention during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly this September,” said Jeannie Manipon, senior program manager of Development Finance Program of Asian People’s Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD).

“It should be anchored on upholding parity and sovereignty of nations; advancing human right and sustainable development, ensuring equitable allocation of taxing rights and harnessing taxations redistribution function,” Manipon added during the launching of their campaign, entitled "Peoples' Petition for Wealth Tax for Public Services & Climate Action," in Quezon City on September 2, 2024.

During the event, the organizers pledge to collect at least 1 million signatures “organically” from concerned citizens all over the world.

They also reiterated the “need for a tax overhaul, and for new tax architecture to be upheld by the United Nations.”

On August 16, 2024, the Terms of Reference (TOR) for the development of a UN Framework Convention on International Tax Cooperation was adopted.

Based on this TOR, governments are to proceed in negotiating the new UN Tax Convention.

“The recent adoption of the Terms of Reference is a milestone in the fight to end inequalities in global tax rules and to make them work for people and the planet,” said Manipon in a statement to the media.

Data and presentations during the conference were delivered by Dr. Arjun Kumar Karki of Rural Reconstruction Nepal; Aishwarya Visvanathan of Monitoring Sustainability for Globalisation (MSN) of Malaysia; Rovik Obani of the Freedom from Debt Coalition (FDC); Atty. Luke Espiritu of Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino (BMP); Farooq Tariq, general secretary of Pakistan Kissan Rabita Committee; Lidy Nacpil, APMDD coordinator; Dr. Arjun Karki, International Coordinator of LDC Watch; and other leaders from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, and the Philippines. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)