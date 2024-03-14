Guimaras conducts fire prevention art contest

STUDENTS from five towns in the province of Guimaras showed their talents in the Provincial Art Contest held on March 13, 2024 at the Provincial Covered Gym, San Miguel, Jordan, Guimaras.

The contest was organized by the Provincial Government of Guimaras through the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office in partnership with the Bureau of Fire Protection-Guimaras in line with the commemoration of Fire Prevention Month this March.

The contest has four categories consisting of Composo, Binalaybay, Poster Making Contest, and Drawing Contest.

A student from Salvacion National High School in Nueva Valencia bagged the first price for Composo while representatives from Dr. Catalino G. Nava Memorial High School (San Lorenzo) and Jordan National High School placed second and third respectively.

The Binalaybay Contest was won by Jordan National High School while students from Calaya National High School (Nueva Valencia) and Buenavista National High School got the second and third place.

A student from Alaguisoc Elementary School in Jordan was hailed champion in Drawing Contest. The second and third place went to the representatives of Sapal Elementary School (San Lorenzo) and Dasal Elementary School (Sibunag).

A representative from Ayangan National High School in Sibunag placed first in the Poster Making Contest while Calaya National High School came second and Hijas de Jesus St. Joseph School snatched the third place.

First place winners in all categories took home P1,500; second placers received P1,000; P800 for third placers; and P500 consolation prize for non-winners.

Aside from the Arts Contest, the Iloilo Emerald Lions Club also gave out reading glasses, medicines, and FBS screening for the employees of the Provincial Government of Guimaras.

Fire Prevention Month is observed every month of March. The theme for this year's observance is: "Sa Pag-iwas sa Sunog Hindi ka Nag-iisa." (PR)