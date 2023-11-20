Guimaras kicks off holidays with lights switch-on ceremony

THE Provincial Government of Guimaras will once again bring Christmas cheer through joyous festivities and dazzling lights at the Provincial Capitol Complex in San Miguel, Municipality of Jordan.

Paskwa sa Isla 2023 kicks off on December 1, 2023 with a Lights On Ceremony in front of the Guimaras Museum and judging of the Light-A-Tree and Christmas Tree-Making Contest.

Various activities such as “Parlorlympics,” Cheers and Yells Contest, and opening of the Christmas Bazaar usher the lights on ceremony.

Events are featured every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until December 22, 2023.

This special event in celebration of the Yuletide season seeks to create avenue for family and community gathering as well as promotes Guimaras as a holiday destination.

Health and fitness activities, Live Band and Busking, Dance and Talent Competition, Parol-Making Contest, and trade fair are lined up to bring together the whole Guimarasnon community during Christmas weekends.

Now on its second year, Paskwa sa Isla is expected to aid the island's Micro, Small, and Medium enterprises (MSMEs) and will provide Guimarasnons a platform to showcase their talents. (PR)