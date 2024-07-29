Guimaras marks day against human trafficking

THE Province of Guimaras, through the Provincial Government, joined the international community in the observance of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, which is observed every July 30.

The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) organized a short program to commemorate the event, after the regular flag raising ceremony on July 29, 2024 at the Provincial Capitol Grounds, San Miguel, Jordan, Guimaras.

Police Major Marie Faith Superio, chief of the Provincial Investigation and Detective Management Unit of the Guimaras Police Provincial Office (GPPO), led the recitation of the pledge of commitment for a collective action to end human trafficking.

Provincial officials and employees have manifested their support to the global campaign by signing the pledge of commitment.

Cecile Gumarin, chairperson of the Committee on Social Service and the

Committee on Women and Family of the 10th Provincial Board, attended the event.

Philippines has chosen Isang Nasyon, Isang Aksyon: Sa Bagong Pilipinas, Tapusin ang Trafficking Ngayon as the theme for this year s National Anti-Trafficking in Persons Awareness Month.

The month of July of every year was declared National Anti-Trafficking in Persons Awareness Month through Proclamation 1180 signed by former President Rodrigo Duterte, while the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons was institutionalized by the United Nations to raise awareness on human trafficking and for the promotion and protection of the rights of its victims. (PR)