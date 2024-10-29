Guimaras named Best LGU Advocate for Statistics 2 years in a row

THE Province of Guimaras was recognized once again as the Best Local Government Unit Advocate for Statistics, underscoring its strong commitment to data-driven governance and statistics advocacy.

The recognition was given to Guimaras during the 35th National Statistics Month (NSM) Awards done virtually on October 29, 2024.

Guimaras was also hailed as the Best LGU advocate for statistics in 2023.

The back-to-back recognition highlights Guimaras’ role as a model for other LGUs aiming to harness the power of statistics in governance, ultimately benefiting public services, economic planning, and social programs.

Former National Statistics Coordination Board secretary general Dr. Romulo A. Virola congratulated Governor JC Rahman A. Nava for a remarkable feat that the province has achieved under his leadership.

“Hats off to Governor Nava for his sustained interest in statistics,” Virola said.

This honor is part of the Philippine Statistics Authority’s efforts to acknowledge LGUs that excel in promoting and utilizing statistical data for local development.

Guimaras stood out due to its consistent efforts in integrating statistics in policy-making, development programs, and public awareness campaigns.

The LGU’s initiatives often involve community-based data gathering, capacity-building workshops, and local partnership to ensure informed decision-making.

This approach not only fosters transparency but also enables sustainable development tailored to the unique needs of Guimaras’ communities.

The NSM Awards was instituted in 2002 to recognize the outstanding participation of agencies and regional offices, as well as of the youth and the private sector, in the celebration of the National Statistics Month. (PR)