Guimaras’ Paskwa sa Isla 2024 kicks off on November 27

THE Province of Guimaras is set to celebrate Paskwa sa Isla 2024, its annual holiday festival that highlights the island’s rich culture, community spirit, and local industries.

The festivities will kick off on November 27, 2024 with a ceremonial lighting of Christmas decorations at the Provincial Capitol Grounds in San Miguel, Jordan.

The celebration includes vibrant activities such as trade fairs showcasing Guimaras’ signature products, sports events, live music, Zumba and fun run, cultural showcase, contests such as Christmas Carol and Christmas Dance Competition, Children Christmas Costume Contest, and Christmas Bazaar.

This year’s festival is also expected to continue its tradition of supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by providing a platform to boost local businesses.

The festival runs until December 20, 2024.

This special event in celebration of the Yuletide season seeks to create avenue for family and community gathering as well as promotes Guimaras as a holiday destination. (PR)