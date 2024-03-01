Guimaras PPOC pushes for collective efforts to reduce traffic accidents

THE Provincial Government of Guimaras called for a collective effort to reduce the rising number of traffic accidents in the Province of Guimaras.

The Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC), during its first quarter meeting on February 29, 2024 at PDRRMC Conference Room, San Miguel, Jordan, Guimaras, passed two resolutions calling for intensified efforts of all stakeholders to address the challenge.

Guimaras Provincial Police Office (GPPO) recorded 279 traffic accident cases in Guimaras from January to December 2023, of which 102 occurred in the Municipality of Jordan, 63 in Buenavista, 46 in Nueva Valencia, 31 in San Lorenzo, and 37 in the town of Sibunag.

The recorded accidents resulted in 489 victims where 137 belong to 18-30 years old age group, while 124 of the victims are on the 31-40 years age bracket.

Most of those involved drive motorcycles and human error is the main cause of recorded traffic accidents in the province of Guimaras.

In the aim to reduce the cases of traffic accidents in the province, the PPOC passed a resolution enjoining all municipalities to revisit their traffic ordinances and make necessary amendments based on the analysis of the data.

The council also passed a resolution calling for the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to increase the number of deputized personnel who can apprehend traffic violators.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Efren Lozada, deputy director for administration of Guimaras Provincial Police Office, said the data can guide local officials in crafting policies that will address the rising cases of traffic accidents.

The local police also saw the need to intensify education drive in the community regarding traffic laws while Department of Interior and Local Government-Guimaras Provincial Director Roselyn Quintana insisted the need for LTO to assign additional deputized personnel to strengthen the implementation of traffic laws. (PR)