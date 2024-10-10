Guimaras Research Conference showcases studies on agriculture, food and technology

THE Guimaras Research Conference showcased a variety of research studies covering areas such as agriculture, food and technology, economic development, and human resource productivity in the island.

Several agriculture-related research studies were featured during the Guimaras Research Conference held on October 9, 2024 at the Guimaras State University in Mclain, Buenavista, Guimaras.

The studies discussed the province's strong agricultural focus and potential innovation. Topics included soil fertility of selected plantation crops, examining disease detection and treatment practices in Guimaras swine farming, sustainable approach to waste management using Black Soldier Fly, root performance of air-layered Calamansi using various organic soil media, modified techniques in bangus culture.

The event, with the theme "Data-driven Development: Empowering Guimaras Through Research and Innovation," is one of the activities for Guimaras Data Festival.

Lovella Gamo, assistant provincial planning and development coordinator who represented Governor JC Rahman Nava, underscored the role of data and statistics in policy and decision making.

“To understand fully the state of the province, accurate data are necessary, in order to plan, provide interventions and develop policies leading to the road to progress. Accurate data are generated through research. This research conference will serve as a platform to present innovative ideas that will serve as basis for our actions in our different fields,” Gamo said.

“We are delighted that we have Guimaras State University as a research institution because we believe that research is the foundation of which progress is built and in every discipline, it is through researches that we uncover new ideas, challenge assumptions, and solve current and important issues,” she added.

Guimaras State University president Lilian Diana Parreño said the activity is important for the exchange of ideas and opinions.

She said the conference is apt for the fulfillment of the university's vision of becoming a research university by 2040.

"Our vision is for us to be a research university in 2040. So, this activity today is indeed very apt and appropriate that we will be hearing the results of the studies conducted by different experts but their focus is on the data about Guimaras province. And being the only state university, it is one of our mandate to conduct research,” she said.

She added that the conference serves as an important platform for sharing knowledge and ideas that will form policies and practices across the areas such as agriculture, environmental conservation, tourism, health and education.

“The work we do here today will not only shape the direction of our beloved province but also contribute valuable insights that can inspire other communities and propel us towards impressive progress. So, I would like to thank our Provincial Government for the trust in us, for its invaluable partnership and unwavering support. Together, we are building a bridge between the academe, local governance, and community rooted in collaboration, innovation, and shared purpose,” Parreño said.

The studies underline the importance of agriculture in Guimaras, not just for food production but also as a key part of its tourism and economic development strategy toward attaining its vision of becoming the agri-eco tourism capital of Western Visayas.

The Guimaras Research Conference aims to contribute to local policy-making by highlighting research-backed solutions for enhancing Guimaras' development.

The month-long Guimaras Data Festival is in line with the celebration of National Statistics Month. (PR)