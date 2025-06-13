Gun ban enforcement in Iloilo City nets 8 arrests, including elected official

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) arrested eight individuals, including an elected official and a licensed security guard, for violating the Commission on Elections (Comelec) gun ban from January 12 to June 11, 2025, during the enforcement period for the May 2025 National and Local Elections.

Police Colonel Kim Legada, director of the Icpo, said the arrests demonstrate the commitment of police to uphold the rule of law.

“The success of the gun ban enforcement sends a strong message that no one is above the law. Whether you are a civilian, a government official, or a security professional — illegal possession of firearms will not be tolerated in Iloilo City,” he said.

Legada expressed gratitude to the public and stakeholders for their support, vigilance, and cooperation during the gun ban period.

According to data from the City Election Monitoring Action Center (Cemac), six civilians were among those arrested. Authorities confiscated a total of nine firearms: six pistols, two revolvers, and one light weapon.

They also seized two replica firearms and 281 rounds of assorted ammunition during different operations. Throughout the election period, the Icpo conducted 3,339 Comelec checkpoints across the city as part of its intensified security operations.

These results reflect the Icpo’s dedication to public safety and strict adherence to national election-related directives. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)