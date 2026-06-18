Haplos through Atipan: Bringing hope and healing to Ilonggo families

ILONGGOS struggling to find financial support for the medical needs of their sick and hospitalized loved ones now have renewed hope through the Iloilo City Government’s localized Medical Assistance Program (MAP), known as Haplos.

Haplos, which stands for Health Assistance sa Pumuluyo, Laboratory kag Ospital Serbis, provides financial aid of up to P50,000 to indigent and financially challenged Ilonggos endorsed through the Atipan Center, located on the 7th Floor of Iloilo City Hall.

The assistance may be used for hospitalization, diagnostic procedures, laboratory services, medicines, medical supplies, and other essential healthcare services.

One of the Atipan beneficiaries, Violeta Gentil, 59, of Barangay Tabuc Suba, Jaro, expressed gratitude and optimism upon learning about the City Government's new healthcare assistance program.

"One hundred percent nalipay gid kay ang programa ma-avail kag maka-benepisyo sa pumuluyo sang syudad, ilabi na gid sa mga imol," Gentil said.

A mother of eight, Gentil shared that one of her children is suffering from schizophrenia while her husband also struggles with health issues. Despite working hard to provide for her family, she said her income is not enough to cover their daily needs and medical expenses.

"Gani ako nagakinahanglan gid sang bulig ni Mayor nga maka-avail man sang programa, ilabi na ang iya sang ATIPAN Center. Daku gid nga bulig sa akon nga natukod ina nga programa," she added.

To strengthen the implementation of Haplos, the Iloilo City Government recently formalized partnerships with 10 hospitals through a Memorandum of Agreement signing ceremony held on June 1, 2026, at the Iloilo City Hall Penthouse.

These are the Iloilo Mission Hospital; Asia Pacific Medical Center; St. Paul's Hospital Iloilo; Iloilo Doctors' Hospital, Inc.; Medicus Medical Center; Healthway Qualimed Hospital Iloilo; The Medical City Iloilo; Metro Iloilo Hospital and Medical Center; West Visayas State University Medical Center; and Western Visayas Medical Center.

The partnership aims to streamline the delivery of medical assistance and ensure that qualified patients receive timely support for their healthcare needs.

Another Atipan beneficiary, Dureza Borrero, 50, of Barangay Hipodromo, City Proper, sought assistance for her mother, who is currently undergoing free treatment at the Uswag Dialysis Center.

Borrero, who earns a living as a laundry worker, said the assistance she receives from the Atipan Center and the free dialysis services have greatly eased their financial burden.

With the implementation of Haplos, she believes more families will be able to cope with costly medical expenses, especially during hospitalization when bills can quickly accumulate.

How to avail of Haplos

Haplos may be conveniently accessed through the Iloilo City Atipan Center.

Residents seeking financial assistance for medical expenses may visit the city's one-stop assistance hub for the processing of applications and the issuance of Guarantee Letters (GLs) under the program.

According to Mayor Raisa Treñas, the initiative forms part of the City Government's commitment to making quality healthcare more accessible, especially for indigent and financially incapacitated Ilonggos facing medical emergencies and serious illnesses.

“Bilang alkalde, masakit makita nga may mga pamilya nga naga-antos tungod wala sila sang nagakaigo nga pondo para sa pagpabulong sang ila mga himata. Madamo na sang nagapalapit sa akon opisina para mangayo sang medical assistance, kag amo ini ang naghatag sang inspirasyon sa aton nga pasangkaron ang Haplos Program. Pinaagi sini, mas madamo nga Ilonggo ang mahatagan sang paglaum, suporta, kag kahigayunan nga makabaton sang nagakaigo nga healthcare nga ila kinahanglan,” the mayor said.

To qualify for assistance, applicants must be indigent or financially incapacitated and unable to shoulder the necessary expenses for their medical treatment. They must be suffering from an illness or medical condition diagnosed by a licensed physician that is life- or limb-threatening and requires prolonged hospitalization or continuing medical care.

The cost of treatment must be significant enough to severely strain or deplete the patient's financial resources, subject to assessment and validation by a social worker assigned by the Iloilo City Government.

Through the program, qualified residents may receive support for prescribed medicines, drugs, medical and orthopedic devices, and other medically necessary interventions beyond the coverage provided by PhilHealth or other financing sources, subject to program guidelines and the availability of funds.

Qualified beneficiaries may avail themselves of medical assistance once every quarter, with a maximum assistance amount of P50,000 per beneficiary per quarter. Any unused balance from a previous availment cannot be carried over or claimed in subsequent applications.

Applicants must submit the required documentary requirements, including a copy of a valid ID with three signatures, a Certificate of Indigency, a Social Case Study Report prepared by the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), a final hospital bill, and a medical abstract.

In cases where the beneficiary is unavailable, an authorized representative may process the application upon presentation of an authorization letter and a valid ID.

Beneficiaries are encouraged to secure their Social Case Study Report as early as possible, even before the issuance of the final hospital bill, provided that a medical abstract is submitted to the CSWDO.

Additional requirements may also apply depending on the nature of the medical assistance being sought, such as the total hospital charges for in-patient cases and a physician’s prescription or request for out-patient services.

As stipulated in the program guidelines, the Iloilo City Government is responsible for the overall management and administration of the MAP, with the Atipan Center facilitating the processing and documentation requirements for eligible beneficiaries.

The Haplos Medical Assistance Program reflects the City Government's continuing efforts to build a more responsive, compassionate, and inclusive healthcare system where assistance is within reach for every Ilonggo in times of medical need. (PR)