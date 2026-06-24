Health officials call for stronger vaccination coverage in Iloilo City

PARENTS and guardians are encouraged to have their children vaccinated against Measles-Rubella (MR) as the Department of Health Western Visayas Center for Health Development (DOH-WV CHD) and the Iloilo City Health Office (CHO) intensified efforts to prevent vaccine-preventable diseases and protect communities from possible outbreaks.

Health officials emphasized that vaccines remain safe, effective, and free of cost, providing protection against vaccine-preventable diseases and helping prevent outbreaks within communities.

The campaign comes ahead of the Measles-Rubella Supplementary Immunization Activity scheduled in August, which targets children aged six to 59 months across the city.

During a press conference on June 22, Dr. Jose Martin Atienza, Regional Immunization Program Medical coordinator; Mayette Gabanto, Nurse IV and National Immunization Program coordinator of the Iloilo City Health Office; and Dr. Ma. Stella Paspe, pediatric allergologist of the Philippine Pediatric Society-Western Visayas Chapter, highlighted the importance of vaccination in protecting children from vaccine-preventable diseases.

Data presented by the DOH showed that Iloilo City recorded 72 suspected measles-rubella cases in 2025, slightly higher than the 68 suspected cases reported in 2024.

Meanwhile, as of Morbidity Week No. 24 for 2026 presented by Gabanto, Iloilo City logged 11 measles cases, including six suspected and five confirmed cases.

Despite the availability of free vaccines, health officials noted a decline in the number of children receiving complete immunization, which they attributed to vaccine hesitancy and lack of awareness among parents and guardians.

“Pirme namon gina-remind sa public ang aton mga bakuna subok na. Gina-ensure namon nga tanan nga mga bakuna under the Department of Health is being allocated; nagaagi gid na sila sa test, sa masuring test. It is approved by the World Health Organization, at the same time by the Food and Drug Administration,” Atienza assured.

To strengthen immunization efforts and prepare for the August supplementary immunization activity, the CHO has directed nurses assigned in district health centers (DHCs) to update the masterlist of eligible children.

Barangay health workers are also conducting house-to-house information and advocacy campaigns to encourage participation.

“Ang City Health nagahingyo gid sa tanan nga mga ginikanan nga tani indi gid sila magkakulba, kag magkooperar gid sa activity naton kay ang purpose sini makabulig gid sa ila mga kabataan. And if may ara sila sang mga questions kag pangduwa-duwa, pwede gid sila kakadto sa aton mga health centers para maklarohan sila,” Gabanto said. (PR)