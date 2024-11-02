High-ranking NPA officer killed, arms recovered in Aklan encounter

AN ENCOUNTER with the Philippine Army's 12th Infantry (Lick-Ém) Battalion in Libacao, Aklan, resulted in the death of a high-ranking member of the communist New People's Army (NPA) on October 31, 2024.

Alvin Panoy, also known as Jake/Vinmar, 30, from Lemery, Iloilo, served as the finance and logistics officer of the Igabon Platoon, Central Front Komiteng-Rehiyon Panay.

The clash erupted at about 6:28 p.m. as the Army responded to a tip-off from locals reporting the presence of armed communist terrorist group (CTG) members allegedly involved in extortion activities.

The encounter lasted approximately 10 minutes, leading to Panoy's death and the seizure of an M16 rifle, three magazines, a bandolier, a backpack, and other personal belongings.

Following the encounter, Major General Marion R. Sison, commander of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division of the Philippine Army, praised the battalion for its swift action.

“The death of alias Jake has disrupted the CTG’s attempt to regain influence in Aklan, including its financial and logistical support systems,” Sison said. "This encounter highlighted the strengthened cooperation between the Army and Aklanons, working together to sustain the environment of Aklan as a peaceful and CTG-Free province," Sison said.

“The road to lasting peace is a collective journey, and with the support of the Aklanons, we are confident we can keep the province insurgent-free,” he added.

Sison urged the public to remain vigilant and report any presence of armed rebels to help maintain peace and security in the region. He commended the dedication and bravery of his troops.

“Every mission you complete strengthens our collective resolve. Let each step be fueled by the dedication to safeguarding our communities and establishing Stable Internal Peace and Security,” Sison said.

On November 1, troops discovered two NPAs fleeing southwest, and one of the operating troops sustained a slight chest injury while scouring the encounter site.

After his family confirmed Panoy's identity, they transported his body to Navejas Funeral Home in Libacao before returning it to Lemery, Iloilo.

