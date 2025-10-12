High-value drug personality falls in Pavia buy-bust; P748,000 seized

A HIGH-VALUE individual (HVI) was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by joint police operatives in Barangay Ungka II, Pavia, Iloilo, resulting in the seizure of approximately 110 grams of shabu worth P748,000 at 3:26 p.m. on October 11, 2025.

The suspect was identified as alias Tatay Fred, 60, married, a driver, and a resident of Barangay Linuan, Badiangan, Iloilo, temporarily residing in Barangay Balabag, Pavia, Iloilo.

According to police, the operation transpired after the suspect sold one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet of shabu to a police poseur-buyer in exchange for P7,000 in marked money. During the arrest, operatives recovered seven additional sachets of shabu, the buy-bust money, and various non-drug items.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), lauded the operating units for their dedication and professionalism in the campaign against illegal drugs.

“This accomplishment is a clear manifestation of the steadfast dedication of our men and women in uniform to rid Western Visayas of the drug menace. We will continue to intensify our operations and pursue those who choose to destroy lives and communities through illegal drugs,” Ligan said.

He also issued a stern warning to individuals involved in the illegal drug trade.

“Let this serve as a warning to all those involved in the illegal drug trade — the law will always catch up with you. The PNP remains committed to ensuring a safer and drug-free Western Visayas,” Ligan added.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, provincial director of the Ippo, likewise commended the Pavia MPS for their persistence and coordination in dismantling the suspect’s illegal drug operations.

“Ginadayaw ko gid ang katutom kag kapisan sang aton Pavia MPS para siguraduhon nga madakop ang isa naman ka high value drug personality. Liwat ko gid nga ginahingyo ang padayon nga pagbantay kag pag-aligmat sang aton mga kasimanwa sa mga iligal nga aktibitad, ilabi na gid ang may kaangtanan sa iligal nga droga. Padayon kita nga maghugpong para tapnaon ang paglapta sang iligal nga droga sa aton probinsya,” Razalan said.

(I commend the loyalty and efforts of our Pavia MPS to ensure the arrest of another high value drug personality. I once again urge the continued vigilance and vigilance of our fellow citizens against illegal activities, especially those related to illegal drugs. Let's continue to unite to stop the spread of illegal drugs in our province.)

The Ippo, under the command of Razalan, continues its relentless campaign against illegal drugs through strengthened coordination among municipal police stations, community intelligence networks, and anti-drug units.

The operation was led by the Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET) of the Pavia Municipal Police Station (MPS), under the supervision of Police Captain Ritz Field S. Presquito, officer-in-charge, with the support of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) – Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU). The buy-bust followed two to three weeks of intensive intelligence monitoring based on reports from concerned residents of Pavia about the suspect’s alleged drug activities.

Authorities said the suspect sourced his illegal drugs from Iloilo City and distributed them in Pavia and nearby towns. He is now detained at the Pavia MPS and will be charged with violations of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, which carry penalties of life imprisonment and fines ranging from P500,000 to P10,000,000.

The PRO 6 reiterated its directive for all police provincial offices and city police units to maintain intensified anti-drug operations and intelligence-driven efforts to disrupt illegal drug networks.

Authorities assured that operations will continue across Iloilo and the rest of Western Visayas as part of the Philippine National Police’s sustained effort to achieve a drug-free region. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)