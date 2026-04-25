High-value drug suspect arrested in Oton buy-bust, P850,000 shabu seized

OPERATIVES of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 6, through the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) 6, arrested a 24-year-old high-value individual in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Poblacion South, Oton, Iloilo at 4:06 p.m. on April 23, 2026.

Police identified the suspect as alias Taw-Taw. The arrest followed nearly three weeks of surveillance and intelligence monitoring.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, commended the operating units for the accomplishment.

“We commend the operating units for another successful accomplishment. Through this operation, many lives have been saved, and potential harm to the community has been prevented. Let us continue the good work and further strengthen our collaboration,” Ligan said.

Ligan urged the community to participate in the campaign to create a better future for the next generation.

Police seized approximately 125 grams of shabu with an estimated price of P850,000. The recovery included 15 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and two knot-tied transparent plastic bags. Authorities also recovered the buy-bust and marked money, empty plastic sachets, and non-drug items.

The RPDEU 6 conducted the operation with the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group-Special Operations Unit (PDEG-SOU) 6, Regional Intelligence Division (RID) 6, and the Oton Municipal Police Station (MPS).

The suspect reportedly operated in Oton and nearby municipalities, including Iloilo City.

The suspect is in police custody and faces charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, particularly Section 5 and Section 11.

The PRO 6 reiterated its call for public cooperation to sustain anti-illegal drug operations and prevent the spread of illegal substances in the region. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)