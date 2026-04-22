High-value drug suspect arrested, P374,000 shabu seized

THE Municipal Police Station (MPS) in Janiuay, Iloilo arrested a newly identified high-value individual (HVI) during a drug-bust in Barangay Damo-ong, resulting in the seizure of around 55 grams of shabu worth P374,000 around 5 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2026.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), commended the operating team and credited the public for the operation’s success.

“Pagpanginbulahan gid sa Janiuay MPS sa inyo madinalag-on nga pagkadakop sang isa ka newly identified high-value drug personality dira sa inyo banwa. Ginapasalamatan gid naton ang pagsalig sang aton mga pumuluyo sa aton Ilonggo Cops pinaagi sa pagpadangat sang impormasyon nga nangin madinalag-on ang ginhiwat nga operasyon. Padayon ang aton mabaskog nga kampanya kontra ilegal nga droga sa bug-os nga probinsya,” he said.

(Congratulations to Janiuay MPS for the successful arrest of a newly identified high-value drug personality in your town. We are very grateful for the trust of our people in our Ilonggo cops by providing information that the operation was successful. Our strong campaign against illegal drugs continues throughout the province.)

Arrested was alias Bulag, 42, a resident of Barangay San Julian, Janiuay, Iloilo.

The operation was carried out by the Station Drug Enforcement Team of Janiuay MPS led by Police Captain Randy Lambungan, officer-in-charge, following weeks of intelligence monitoring.

Authorities said the suspect had been under surveillance for three weeks after concerned citizens reported his alleged involvement in illegal drug activities. Investigation revealed that the suspect was sourcing illegal drugs from Iloilo City and distributing them in Janiuay.

Bulag is currently detained at the custodial facility of Janiuay MPS and will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap)