High-value drug suspect arrested, P408,000 shabu seized in Pavia

THE Pavia Municipal Police Station (MPS) successfully arrested a high-value individual (HVI) suspect and seized P408,000 worth of suspected shabu in Barangay Balabag, Pavia, Iloilo on June 27, 2024.

The Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET) apprehended alias Brylle, a 36-year-old resident of Barangay Balabag.

Police confiscated approximately 60 grams of suspected shabu during the buy-bust operation, along with other non-drug evidence.

Brylle is currently detained at the Pavia MPS and faces charges of violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, officer-in-charge of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), commended the successful operation and highlighted the importance of community cooperation.

"The collaboration of the police and community in the fight against illegal drugs is very essential, and this recent operation is a testament to it. With the community’s support and cooperation, we shall create a safer environment for all," Razalan said.

He said the Ippo remains committed to promoting a drug-free province. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)