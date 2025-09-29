High-value drug suspect, cohort nabbed in San Dionisio buy-bust

A WATCHLISTED high-value individual (HVI) and a street-level individual (SLI) were arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by the San Dionisio Municipal Police Station (MPS) in Barangay Tuble, San Dionisio, Iloilo, at around 2 p.m. on September 28, 2025.

The operation, the result of almost a month of monitoring and validation based on reports from concerned citizens, led to the confiscation of approximately 180 grams of shabu with an estimated standard drug price (SDP) of P1,224,000.

The primary target was identified as alias Lix, 43, single, and a watchlisted HVI, a resident of Poblacion, Calintaan, Occidental Mindoro, temporarily residing in Barangay Tuble, San Dionisio.

His companion was identified as alias Cary, 42, female, resident of Barangay Tuble, and classified as an SLI. Police said they sourced their supply from Estancia, Iloilo, and distributed it in San Dionisio and nearby towns.

The Station Drug Enforcement Team of San Dionisio MPS, led by Police Captain Ma. Rosela C. Buenvenida, officer-in-charge, carried out the operation with support from the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) Team 3, the 2nd Iloilo Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) in Camp Jalandoni, Sara, Iloilo and the Maritime Police Station (Marpsta) 6.

Recovered from the suspects were two heat-sealed transparent sachets and four knot-tied transparent sachets of shabu, buy-bust money, and other non-drug items.

Both suspects are now in police custody and will face charges for violation of Sections 5 (sale of dangerous drugs), 11 (possession of dangerous drugs), and 26 (conspiracy) of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police Brigadier General Josefino D. Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the successful operation.

“This successful operation demonstrates our unwavering commitment to combat illegal drugs and protect the communities we serve. We call on concerned citizens to continue providing information to help us dismantle criminal networks and maintain peace and order in our region,” Ligan said.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, Iloilo top cop, also praised the efforts of San Dionisio MPS.

“Akon ginapasalamatan ang mainit nga suporta sang aton mga kasimanwa sa aton away batok sa ilegal nga droga. Ini ang nagaserbe nga inspirasyon sa Ilonggo cops nga lagson kag dakpon ang mga imbolbado sa ilegal nga mga buluhaton pareho sang droga. Ginadayaw ko man ang dedikasyon kag sakripisyo nga ginpakita sang San Dionisio MPS, nga nagresulta sa pagkadakop sang watchlisted HVI nga main target kaupod ang iya kasosyo,” Razalan said.

(I am grateful for the warm support of our fellow citizens in our fight against illegal drugs. This serves as an inspiration to the Ilonggo cops to pursue and arrest those involved in illegal activities such as drugs. I also commend the dedication and sacrifice shown by the San Dionisio MPS, which resulted in the arrest of the watchlisted HVI main target along with his partner.)

Authorities emphasized that the arrests highlight the Ippo’s continuing drive to suppress the illegal drug trade in Iloilo province. Violations of RA 9165, carry penalties of life imprisonment and fines ranging from P500,000 to P10 million. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)