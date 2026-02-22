High-value drug suspect nabbed in Iloilo with 120 grams of shabu

A 49-YEAR barangay tanod newly identified as a high-value individual (HVI) was arrested after police seized about 120 grams of shabu worth P816,000 in Barangay Siwaragan, San Joaquin, Iloilo at 6:45 p.m. on February 21, 2026.

The operation was carried out by the Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET) of San Joaquin MPS, led by Police Captain Isagani Tabares, officer-in-charge, following information from concerned citizens about the suspect’s alleged involvement in illegal drug activities.

Police identified the suspect only by his alias, Dodoy, a married resident of Barangay Siwaragan, San Joaquin, Iloilo. He was classified as a newly identified HVI.

Authorities said nearly three weeks of surveillance confirmed the suspect’s alleged illegal drug activities. Operatives established that he was reportedly sourcing illegal drugs from Iloilo City and distributing them in San Joaquin.

Seized during the operation were approximately 120 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P816,000.

The suspect is currently under the custody of San Joaquin MPS and is set to face charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The IPPO said it will continue its intensified campaign against illegal drugs in the province.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, provincial director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), lauded the San Joaquin Municipal Police Station (MPS) for the successful operation and thanked the community for its cooperation.

“Congratulations San Joaquin MPS sa inyo madinalag-on nga pagkadakop sang isa ka HVI nga Barangay Tanod. Padayon naton nga ginapasalamatan ang hugot nga suporta kag pagsalig sang aton mga pumuluyo. Padayon ang aton mabaskog nga kampanya kontra iligal nga droga sa bug-os nga probinsya sang Iloilo,” Razalan emphasized.

(Congratulations San Joaquin MPS on your successful arrest of an HVI Barangay Tanod. We continue to be grateful for the strong support and trust of our people. Our strong campaign against illegal drugs continues throughout the province of Iloilo. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)