High-value drug suspect nabbed, P1.22M shabu seized in Pototan buy-bust

OPERATIVES of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), led by Police Major Dadje B. Delima, arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and seized about 180 grams of suspected shabu worth P1,224,000 during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Naslo, Pototan, Iloilo at about 5:15 p.m. on April 25, 2026.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, provincial director of the Ippo, lauded the operating team for the successful operation saying, “Congratulations sa aton PDEU sa madinalag-on nga operasyon kontra iligal nga droga kag ang pag-aresto sa isa naman ka high-value drug personality. Ini ang pamatuod nga ang inyo mga kapulisan ang padayon sa pag-monitor sa mga indibidwal nga nagaduso sang iligal nga droga diri sa probinsya. Ululupod kita nga amligan ang aton probinsya batok sa makatalagam nga droga.”

(Congratulations to our PDEU on the successful operation against illegal drugs and the arrest of another high-value drug personality. This is proof that your police are continuously monitoring the individuals who push illegal drugs here in the province. Let's work together to protect our province against dangerous drugs.)

The suspect, identified as alias Negro, 33, male, with live-in partner, and a tricycle driver, is a resident of Sitio New Site, Barangay Naslo, Pototan, Iloilo. Authorities said the suspect was placed under surveillance for nearly two weeks following information from a concerned citizen regarding his alleged involvement in illegal drug activities.

Investigators said the suspect reportedly sourced illegal drugs from Iloilo City and distributed them in Pototan and nearby areas. The operation was conducted after validation confirmed the suspect’s alleged role in the local drug trade.

The arrested individual is now under the custody of the Pototan Municipal Police Station (MPS) and is facing charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The Ippo reiterated its intensified campaign against illegal drugs, emphasizing sustained monitoring and operations targeting HVIs across the province. Authorities said the latest arrest underscores continued efforts to curb the proliferation of illegal drugs and ensure community safety. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)