High-value drug suspects nabbed in Iloilo City, P2.24-M in ‘shabu’ seized

POLICE in Iloilo City arrested three high-value drug suspects and seized approximately 330 grams of suspected shabu with a street value of P2.24 million during recent anti-illegal drug operations in the city.

The first operation occurred at 3:05 p.m. on November 5, 2024, in Zone II, Barangay Bakhaw, Mandurriao District, resulting in the arrest of live-in partners alias Rick, 36, and alias Shei, 39.

Both are residents of Mandurriao and were listed as high-value individuals (HVI) in the drug trade.

Police recovered 250 grams of suspected shabu worth an estimated P1.7 million, stored in 12 plastic sachets and two knot-tied plastics.

Two days later, a second operation at 4:04 p.m. on November 7, 2024, led to the arrest of alias Jun-Jun, 44, in Barangay Rizal, Lapuz District. The police seized about 80 grams of suspected shabu valued at P544,000 in 13 transparent plastic sachets.

Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky commended the police force for their commitment to fighting illegal drugs.

“To those who still engage in the illegal drug trade, we encourage you to cease from your unlawful activities. If you opt to continue, soonest you will be caught by the long arms of the law,” he said.

Both operations were conducted by the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) - Drug Enforcement Unit, with support from the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit 6 and local police stations.

The suspects are now under police custody and face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)