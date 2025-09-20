High-value individual arrested; P1.7M 'shabu' seized in Batad

POLICE arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and seized approximately 250 grams of substance believed to be shabu worth P1.7 million during an anti-drug bust in Barangay Batad Viejo, Batad, Iloilo at around 9:43 p.m. on September 18, 2025.

The suspect, identified as alias Alex, 29, jobless, and a resident of Barangay Poblacion Zone 2, Estancia, Iloilo, was apprehended by operatives of the Batad Municipal Police Station (MPS), Iloilo Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit Team 3, and the 2nd Iloilo Provincial Mobile Force Company.

Police recovered eight plastic sachets of suspected shabu, buy-bust money, and other non-drug items from the suspect.

Police Brigadier General Josefino D. Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units for their accomplishments in the continuing campaign against illegal drugs.

“This operation is another testament to the unwavering efforts of our police force to keep Western Visayas free from illegal drugs," he said.

The arrest of a high-value individual demonstrates a strong commitment to combating the drug problem affecting lives and communities, as emphasized by Ligan, who encourages public support in reporting suspicious activities.

Authorities said the suspect will face charges for violating Sections 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs) and 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs) of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) said it will continue to strengthen anti-drug operations to ensure safer and drug-free communities in the province.