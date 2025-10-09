High-value individual, minor nabbed in Santa Barbara drug bust

A HIGH-VALUE individual (HVI) and his minor companion were arrested in a buy-bust conducted by the Station Drug Enforcement Team of the Santa Barbara Municipal Police Station (MPS) in Barangay Lanag, Santa Barbara, Iloilo around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 8, 2024.

The suspects were identified as alias Boyboy, 44, a resident of Barangay Consolacion, San Miguel, Iloilo, and his minor companion, alias Tino.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), commended the operating team for their sustained efforts in the campaign against illegal drugs in the province.

“This accomplishment is a testament to our unwavering commitment to eradicate the drug menace that destroys lives and communities. We continue to intensify our operations, in close coordination with PDEA and other partner agencies, to ensure a safer, drug-free Iloilo,” Razalan said.

Police Captain Raphy Señeres, chief of the Santa Barbara MPS, led the operation in coordination with the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), which resulted in the confiscation of approximately 50 grams of shabu.

The arrested HVI is currently under the custody of the Santa Barbara MPS, while the minor was turned over to the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office of Santa Barbara for appropriate intervention.

Authorities said the suspects will face charges for violating Section 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs) and Section 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs) of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Both provisions impose penalties of life imprisonment and fines ranging from P500,000 to P10 million. (Leo Solinap)