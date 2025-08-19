'High-value individual' nabbed in Iloilo City buy-bust

ILOILO

Operatives of Iloilo City Police Station 10 arrested a high-value individual in Barangay San Rafael, Mandurriao, Iloilo City, during a buy-bust on August 19, 2025, seizing an estimated P374,000 worth of suspected shabu. (Photo courtesy of ICPS 10)
A HIGH-VALUE individual (HVI) was arrested by operatives of the Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 10 in a buy-bust in Barangay San Rafael, Mandurriao, Iloilo City, at around 12:20 a.m. on August 19, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operatives for their efforts.

“This operation is further proof of our commitment to safeguard Western Visayas from the threats of illegal drugs. We will continue to pursue high-value targets and dismantle drug networks that destroy families and communities,” he said.

Ligan praised the operatives for their dedication and urged the public to remain vigilant and support the anti-illegal drug campaign.

The suspect, identified as alias Balbal, 31, a resident of Mandurriao District, yielded an estimated 55 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P374,000.

Police also confiscated three plastic sachets of suspected shabu, buy-bust money, and other non-drug items.

The arrested suspect is currently detained at ICPS 10 for case disposition. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)

