High-value individual nabbed with P1.12 million shabu in Iloilo City buy-bust

A HIGH-VALUE individual (HVI) was arrested by operatives of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit 6 (RPDEU 6) during an anti-illegal drug operation along E. Lopez Street, Barangay Montinola, Jaro District, Iloilo City on April 24, 2026.

The 10:04 p.m. operation resulted in the seizure of more than P1.12 million worth of suspected shabu.

Brig. Gen. Josefino Ligan, regional director of Police Regional Office (PRO) 6, commended the operating units for the successful operation.

“We remain steadfast in our intensified operations against illegal drugs. This accomplishment highlights our dedication to safeguarding our communities and bringing offenders to justice,” Ligan said.

The suspect, identified as alias Tol, 33, a call center agent and resident of Jaro District, Iloilo City, fell in a buy-bust operation conducted by RPDEU 6.

Supporting units included the Regional Intelligence Division 6 (RID 6), the Philippine Drug Enforcement Group – Special Operations Unit 6 (PDEG SOU 6), and Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 9 under the Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO).

Authorities confiscated six plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing about 165 grams. The items have an estimated Standard Drug Price of P1,122,000.

Police also recovered buy-bust money and non-drug items. The seized drugs were documented for laboratory examination.

The suspect remains under police custody and faces charges for violation of Section 5 and Section 11 of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

PRO 6 said it will sustain aggressive anti-drug operations across the region, targeting both HVI and street-value individuals to curb the proliferation of illegal drugs.

The operation forms part of continuing efforts by law enforcement agencies to dismantle drug networks and maintain peace and order in Iloilo City urban areas.

Police officials urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with authorities by reporting suspicious activities, noting that community support plays a vital role in the campaign.

The arrest underscores coordination among the RPDEU 6, the RID 6, and the ICPO in addressing the drug problem.

Authorities said follow-up operations are underway to identify other individuals linked to the suspect and to dismantle the illegal drug network in Iloilo City. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)