High-value suspect arrested in Iloilo City drug bust

IN AN anti-illegal drug operation conducted, the Iloilo City Police Office-Drug Enforcement Unit (Icpo-DEU) arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and seized approximately P476,000 worth of illegal drugs on July 6, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas commended the Icpo-DEU operatives for their successful operation.

"Keep up the good work. This accomplishment bespeaks of your commitment and dedication in your sworn duty," Wanky said.

The operation, which took place in Barangay Loboc, Lapuz District, Iloilo City, resulted in the apprehension of a suspect identified as alias Toto, a 40-year-old resident of the same barangay.

Authorities classified Toto as a HVI on their drug watchlist.

Police seized 18 sachets of suspected shabu money and buy-bust money.

"Maintain the energy and intensity you have in our campaign. To gather more information, engage our Anti-Drug Abuse Councils, they are our strong partner in our campaign against illegal drugs," Wanky said.

The arrested suspect is currently under police custody and faces charges of violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)