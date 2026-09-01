High-value suspect nabbed with P374,000 shabu in Oton drug bust

A 24-YEAR-OLD high-value individual (HVI) was arrested after police seized about 55 grams of shabu valued at P374,000 during a buy-bust in Barangay San Antonio, Oton, Iloilo at 9:45 p.m. on August 30, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanki, director of Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), said the operation was part of the continuing campaign against the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in the region.

“Hindi natin hahayaang maging pamilihan ng ilegal na droga ang ating mga komunidad. Ang bawat HVI na ating naaaresto at bawat gramo ng shabu na ating nasasamsam ay isang malaking dagok sa illegal drug network at isang proteksyon sa ating mga kababayan, lalo na sa ating mga kabataan,” Tuaño said.

(We will not allow our communities to become markets for illegal drugs. Every HVI we arrest and every gram of shabu we seize is a major blow to the illegal drug network and a protection for our countrymen, especially our youth.)

Police identified the suspect as alias "Mike," 24, a construction worker and resident of Barangay Lambuyao, Oton, Iloilo. Authorities classified him as an HVI.

The seized illegal drugs weighed approximately 55 grams and had an estimated Standard Drug Price of P374,000.

The Oton Municipal Police Station (MPS), in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), conducted the operation following intelligence validation, surveillance, and target profiling.

Police said Mike was arrested after he allegedly sold a heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing shabu to an undercover operative.

Operatives recovered a total of eight heat-sealed plastic sachets containing shabu from the suspect.

Police also recovered buy-bust money and non-drug items during the operation.

Mike was placed in the custody of the Oton MPS for documentation and proper disposition pending the filing of charges.

PRO 6 urged the public to continue cooperating with authorities by providing information about individuals or groups allegedly involved in drug trafficking.

Police assured the public that all information provided to authorities will be handled with strict confidentiality.

Authorities said intelligence-driven and community-supported operations will continue as law enforcement seeks to disrupt supply networks and apprehend drug suspects. (Leo Solinap)