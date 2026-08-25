High-value target arrested in P435,000 Maasin drug bust

POLICE arrested an alleged high-value target and seized roughly 60 grams of shabu valued at P435,000 during a buy-bust in Barangay Naslo, Maasin, Iloilo, at 10:07 p.m. on August 24.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), commended personnel from the Maasin Municipal Police Station (MPS) and acknowledged the vigilance of residents who tipped off authorities.

“The relentless campaign of Ilonggo cops against illegal drugs underscores our commitment to sustained law enforcement operations in close coordination with the community and other law enforcement agencies. With their support, we can bring those identified as being involved in the illegal drug trade before the court of law,” Razalan said.

Authorities identified the suspect as "Rey," 38, a single resident of Barangay Layog, Maasin.

The Maasin MPS launched the buy-bust after community members provided information regarding the suspect's alleged drug activities.

Rey is currently held at the Maasin MPS and faces charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)