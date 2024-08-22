High-value target nabbed in Kalibo drug bust

A JOINT operation by Aklan law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of a high-value target and the seizure of over P250,000 worth of illegal drugs on August 21, 2024.

Personnel of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Regional Office in Western Visayas, Aklan Provincial Office, in coordination with PDEA Antique, the Western Visayas Airport Interdiction Unit (WVAIU), the Philippine National Police (PNP) Aklan Maritime Unit, and the Kalibo Municipal Police Station (MPS) conducted a buy-bust operation in Barangay Poblacion, Kalibo, Aklan.

The operation led to the arrest of alias Pisoy, a 36-year-old resident of the same barangay.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 70 grams of shabu valued at P280,000.

Also, P20,000 worth of buy-bust money, drug paraphernalia, and two Android phones were seized.

The suspect is now facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The operation was a result of extensive surveillance and intelligence gathering conducted by the PDEA and the police. (Leo Solinap)