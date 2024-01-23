Hunter Trooper awarded for bravery in Iloilo clash

BRIGADIER General Michael G. Samson, commander of the 301st Infantry Brigade, awarded the Wounded Personnel Medal (WPM) to a member of the 61st Infantry (Hunter) Battalion at the Western Medical Hospital, Manduriao District, Iloilo City on Friday, January 19, 2024.

Samson and Lieutenant Colonel Arturo S Balgos Jr, commanding officer of 301st IB, visited the wounded soldier to assess their condition and ensure necessary medical care.

The visit also included the distribution of initial financial support to assist with the soldier's recovery.

"We acknowledge the sacrifices of our frontline soldiers who devote themselves to the defense of our people and nation, working tirelessly to foster peace," stated Samson.

He emphasized the unwavering commitment of the 301st IB in maintaining security on Panay Island, despite the challenges encountered in the field.

The Hunter Trooper's heroic actions were honored in a ceremony, highlighting the sacrifices and resilience of military personnel, demonstrating the community's appreciation and respect for those who selflessly contribute to regional peace and security.

The confrontation, which occurred on January 17, involved the 61IB clashing with members of Puregold (SYP) Platoon, SPF, KR-Panay, led by Nahum Camariosa, alias Bebong, in Barangay Igpaho, Tubungan.

Private First Class Rodelo Alfanza also of the 61st IB of the Philippine Army died in the encounter. Alfanza was declared dead on arrival at the Western Visayas Medical Center in Mandurriao District, Iloilo City.

The WPM is a tribute to Armed Forces of the Philippines members who exhibit exceptional courage and sustain injuries in the line of duty against terrorist actions.